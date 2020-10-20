Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s interview to BBC Newshour

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Don’t put the blame on us. Armenia has been fully committed to its agreement that we have reached yesterday to establish a ceasefire. Now if you are blaming us then I am putting a question - put the verification mechanism in place; make Azerbaijan agree to it and then find the blaming person. So, they are the perpetrator. So that is exactly the policy of Azerbaijan to exchange blames and to get the license to continue the aggression. This is what they are doing, they have been doing all the time and doing it now: total disrespect and disregard of their commitments, continued aggression, continued devastation of the civilian population. This is appalling. This is absolutely unacceptable.