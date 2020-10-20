Council of Elders start session with one minute of silence (video)

-
New losses of Azerbaijan include 5 UAVs, 10 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 50 casualties
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s interview to BBC NewshourLIVE
Sitting of NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration
Ashot the Iron Cross of Armenian Army brought to ArtsakhGoogle Ad
Armenians protesting in Israel - video
Council of Elders start session with one minute of silence
Tevan Poghosyan infected with coronavirus
1234 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia
Levon Aronian: My country is under assault. I will join the army if necessary
Mass destructions and atrocities committed by Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh ․․․
Pompeo to host Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers amid deadly clashes
14-year-old child injured in ATS attack discharged from intensive care unit
Cold-hearted business or seasonal flower inflation?
Mother lives with her four children in someone else's home with bad conditions
Boys defending homeland at forefront
Ankara’s actions in the Caucasus could also pose a threat to the EU, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian told PoliticoGoogle Ad
Guys, the Homeland needs you - Ruben Babayan
Little Monte from Artsakh was born in Gavar hospital whose father is currently in Artsakh - Gegharkunik Governor
Congresswoman calls for U.S. to work with allies in removing Turkey from NATO
People of Meghri prepare dried fruits. No panic in Meghri
Do not inform my mother about this - Srbuhi Grigoryan voluntarily goes to front line
New losses of Azerbaijan include 9 UAVs, 12 armored vehicles, 150 casualties
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days
Rally to UN Office - videoLIVE
Court discussion on motion to release Gagik Tsarukyan on bail
Humanitarian aid collected by Armenian-Americans reached Armenia
More than thousand militants sent from Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Defenders of Armenian statehood - photos
Plane carrying humanitarian aid collected by US Armenian community flies from Los Angeles to Armenia
Sasun Mikaelyan sustains shrapnel wounds