Donald Trump talks about Armenians at his presidential election rally (video)
US President Donald Trump on Sunday talked about Armenians, too, at his presidential election rally in Carson City, Nevada.
“Armenians, they’re good people. They’re great business people, too, you know. (…). Where I just left there were so many Armenians with a beautiful flag. We’re working on something. (…). You have great spirit in you country, I have to tell you. People from Armenia, they have great spirit for their country,” Trump said, noticing the American-Armenians who raised Armenian flags among the crowd of the rally.
Earlier in the day, American-Armenians protesters had awaited Trump's arrival to a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach, California on Sunday.