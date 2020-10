The enemy launched an attack in the southern direction. There are casualties and wounded on both sides

Ceasefire should be sustainable and verifiable

We welcome the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs․ Arayik Harutyunyan

UNICEF statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Statement by the MFA of Armenia on the establishment of humanitarian truce

PAP MP Rustam Gasparyan dies

Yura Melkumyan looses his house as result of Azerbaijani aggression

Statement of civil society representatives of Artsakh

Henrikh Mkhitaryan addresses letter to international organizations

Silent protest action of Armenians of Czech Republic - video

Turkey violates US legislation by using American-made F-16 fighter jets in territory of Azerbaijan during war against Artsakh

Lost lives, distorted destinies

Guys, the homeland needs you - Tigran Mansuryan

Enemy bombed Shosh community - video

Result of night rocket attack in Stepanakert - photos

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days

Since the last update the new losses of Azerbaijan are: 5 UAVs, 2 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 150 casualties

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

The UN Resident Coordinator visited children injured in Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Subdivisions of Defence Army carry out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire

Putting the Armenian flag on the car and driving it in Yerevan with the loud sound of a patriotic song does not contribute to the victory - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Statement by the MFA of Armenia on targeting of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia

The enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Military Unit N of the Ministry of Defense, where he met with reservists bound to leave for the frontline

Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau

Artsakh treats Azeri POW

Action against world's indifference

No missile was fired in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhichevan - Shushan Stepanyan