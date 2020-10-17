UNICEF statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
NEW YORK/GENEVA, 17 October 2020 – The ongoing conflict in and beyond Nagorno-Karabakh is
UNICEF appeals, in the strongest possible terms, for an immediate implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire which both parties agreed to on 9 October. Children, families and the civilian facilities that they depend upon must be protected, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. A complete cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of all children.