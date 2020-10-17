Guys, the homeland needs you - Tigran Mansuryan (video)

-
Lost lives, distorted destinies
Guys, the homeland needs you - Tigran Mansuryan
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days
Since the last update the new losses of Azerbaijan are: 5 UAVs, 2 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 150 casualties
Sotk-Karvachar highway closed
The UN Resident Coordinator visited children injured in Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Subdivisions of Defence Army carry out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire
Putting the Armenian flag on the car and driving it in Yerevan with the loud sound of a patriotic song does not contribute to the victory - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Statement by the MFA of Armenia on targeting of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan
Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia
The enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Military Unit N of the Ministry of Defense, where he met with reservists bound to leave for the frontline
Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau
Artsakh treats Azeri POWLIVE
Action against world's indifference
No missile was fired in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhichevan - Shushan Stepanyan
New deputy foreign minister appointed
Losses of enemy presentedLIVE
Action in front of UN officeLIVE
Press conference of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece
Protest action in Canada
Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General
Armenians of Europe initiate protest of unprecedented scale
Son of Rustam Gasparyan killed during war
Protest action of Armenians in Germany - video
Group of young people clean St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral - video
1,465 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
Azerbaijan continues to fire on peaceful settlements of Artsakh
Relatively stable tensions remain in Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight
Italy’s Milan recognizes Karabakh independence