Putting the Armenian flag on the car and driving it in Yerevan with the loud sound of a patriotic song does not contribute to the victory - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
The representative of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the victory is not easy in this war, it is difficult and depends on each of us. Each of us must ask what we have done for the victory.
"Dear brothers, putting the Armenian flag on the car and driving it in Yerevan with the loud sound of a patriotic song does not contribute to the victory," he wrote.
"Get up, take a step for the war of our existence. Soldiers and officers aged 18-25 have been facing the death for all of us for 20 days now."