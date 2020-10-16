Action against world's indifference (video)

A A
Artsakh treats Azeri POW
Action against world's indifference
No missile was fired in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhichevan - Shushan Stepanyan
New deputy foreign minister appointed
Losses of enemy presented
Action in front of UN office
Press conference of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece
Protest action in Canada
Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General
Armenians of Europe initiate protest of unprecedented scale
Son of Rustam Gasparyan killed during war
Protest action of Armenians in Germany - video
Group of young people clean St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral - video
1,465 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
Azerbaijan continues to fire on peaceful settlements of Artsakh
Relatively stable tensions remain in Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight
Italy’s Milan recognizes Karabakh independence
Since the last update the new losses are: 1 UAVs, 6 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 120 casualties
Colonel Vahagn Asatryan - national hero of Armenia
Glory to our teachers! They did not go on vacation, they weave camouflage nets for the army - Arayik Harutyunyan
LIVE. Armenians protest in front of US Congress in Washington
“When I entered the church in Shushi, I realized that I should to play Komitas ” Sevak Avanesyan
Mike Pompeo hopes Armenians will be able to defend against what Azerbaijanis are doing
If we gave them Artsakh, we will give Meghri and then Yerevan, too - Ararat Mirzoyan
The above mentioned video and photo evidence will be sent to international bodies with necessary descriptions - Human Rights Defender of Armenia
Azerbaijan fired rockets at the community with "Smerch" cluster bombs, according to preliminary data, there was one civilian casualty
How to provide first aid in case of bleeding? - Human Rights Defender publishs video
The Azerbaijani armed forces today have continued targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh, which is a war crime.
Cavusoglu again made accusations against Armenia
We will win together - Yezidis on border