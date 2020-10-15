If we gave them Artsakh, we will give Meghri and then Yerevan, too - Ararat Mirzoyan

The above mentioned video and photo evidence will be sent to international bodies with necessary descriptions - Human Rights Defender of Armenia

Azerbaijan fired rockets at the community with "Smerch" cluster bombs, according to preliminary data, there was one civilian casualty

How to provide first aid in case of bleeding? - Human Rights Defender publishs video

The Azerbaijani armed forces today have continued targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh, which is a war crime.

Cavusoglu again made accusations against Armenia

We will win together - Yezidis on border

Stepanakert shelled again

The absence of possibility of exchange of bodies and prisoners of war for 19 days now is extremely inhumane. Arman Tatoyan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls on his citizens who bought apartments in Turkey to sell property

Condition of 14-year-old Narek, who suffered from drone strike in Vardenis, remains critical

49 more Armenian servicemen killed

New losses of enemy presented

Jalal Harutyunyan conferred military rank of lieutenant-general

Waiting for victory in shelter - video

ATS management courses being carried out for young people

1371 new cases of coronavirus reported in republic

Shots of destruction of enemy forces on October 14

Stepanakert being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles - photos

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

In the morning, the enemy resumed active artillery fire in the northern-southeastern directions - Shushan Stepanyan

UNICEF repeats its urgent call for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure

This is what official Baku was rigorously denying

Curfew being imposed in number of French cities because of epidemic

Indiscriminate and often targeted attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces against children must be strongly condemned by the international community

Footage from one of the hospitals located in the north-eastern direction which today was targeted by Azerbaijan

Our Nation, Our Diaspora...United for Peace - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

European Court’s decision on Turkish authorities’ request to lift interim measure indicated in the case of Armenia v. Turkey1

I am appealing to all my Artsakhtsi compatriots currently outside the country but are able to take up arms: Arayik Harutyunyan