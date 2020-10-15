A A
Condition of 14-year-old Narek, who suffered from drone strike in Vardenis, remains critical
"Surb Astvatsamayr" Medical Center informs that the condition of 14-year-old Narek, who was hit by a drone strike in Vardenis due to Azerbaijan's aggressive actions, remains serious, but positive dynamics are observed. The situation is stabilizing. No need for surgery.
He continues to stay in the resuscitation department of the medical center.
He and his family were driving to their field work. The boy was taken to Yerevan with multiple injuries after being hit by a plane. He has a fractured chest injury, left hemopneumothorax, right pneumothorax, abdominal rupture.