A A
ATS management courses being carried out for young people
The Ministry of Education and Science announced an ATS management courses for young people. The classes are intended for young people from 20 to 35 years old.
The course includes:
Theoretical training on the structure and functions of the ATS,
ATS management course with special computer program,
ATS modeling և preparation,
Field exercises.
The duration of the course is one month with a daily schedule of 2-3 hours a day.
To participate, you must register by following this link.
https://forms.gle/zCtDujcEHWht6Srm8: