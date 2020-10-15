Shots of destruction of enemy forces on October 14 (video)

1371 new cases of coronavirus reported republic

Shots of destruction of enemy forces on October 14

Stepanakert being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles - photos

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

In the morning, the enemy resumed active artillery fire in the northern-southeastern directions - Shushan Stepanyan

UNICEF repeats its urgent call for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure

This is what official Baku was rigorously denying

Curfew being imposed in number of French cities because of epidemic

Indiscriminate and often targeted attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces against children must be strongly condemned by the international community

Footage from one of the hospitals located in the north-eastern direction which today was targeted by Azerbaijan

Our Nation, Our Diaspora...United for Peace - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

European Court’s decision on Turkish authorities’ request to lift interim measure indicated in the case of Armenia v. Turkey1

I am appealing to all my Artsakhtsi compatriots currently outside the country but are able to take up arms: Arayik Harutyunyan

Security Council holds extraordinary meeting

Aid plane arrived in Armenia from Armenian community of Mineralnye Vody

Russia is not a democratic country, it will not support us as much as we expected - Stepan Grigoryan

Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospital

What was Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's message? - Interview

Armenian national football team visits Armenian church before match in Tallinn

Schools and universities again switch to remote learning because of rising coronavirus cases

Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory

Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian

Many volunteer doctors from Armenia and abroad come to Artsakh to help wounded

Group of citizens gather near Georgian embassy

CPA members burn picture of Erdogan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Address to the Nation

Candlelight vigil in memory of classmate

Lavrov calls for deployment of Russian military observers to Nagorno Karabakh to ensure ceasefire

Nikol Pashinyan to address nation