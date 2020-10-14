A A
Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospital
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh says that Azerbaijan has launched renewed massive attacks on Artsakh in continuing violations of the humanitarian ceasefire. This time, the Azerbaijani armed forces have fired at a hospital in north-east of Artsakh. To note, hospital is treating also civilian patients.
"This is an obvious war crime, and the entire responsibility of its consequences falls on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership,” the defense ministry said.