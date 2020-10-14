Meeting of the Adviser to the Foreign Minister Ruben Karapetyan with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation

On October 13, within framework of the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia to the Russian Federation, Adviser to the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ruben Karapetyan had a meeting with Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Middle East and Africa, the Deputy Foriegn Minister of Russia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of priorities of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda. The interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. The efforts of the international community towards the protection of rights of national and religious minorities in the Middle East were particularly highlighted.

Presenting the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Adviser to the Foreign Minister Ruben Karapetyan described the transfer of foreign mercenary terrorist fighters from the Middle East region as a new threat, stressing the importance of combining efforts in the fight against terrorism.