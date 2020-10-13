Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the security reasons of the citizens, the Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks because of the state of emergency.

According to the information received from the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision to ban foreigners from entering Georgia remains in force. The ban does not apply to cargo transportation.