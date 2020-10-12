A A
PACE discusses situation in Artsakh
Enlarged sittings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are scheduled for October 12, 13, and then on October 22, 23 by video conference format.
According to the PACE website, the participants asked to add two topics, one of which concerns the pressure of the political and social opposition in Turkey, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. And the second topic refers to the armed conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.