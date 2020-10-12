We are going to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice-President Josep Borrell (video)

Foreign Affairs Council: Remarks by the High Representative / Vice-President Josep Borrell upon arrival

Good morning,

Today we are going to have a very complex and intense Foreign Affairs Council. There are a lot of issues on the table: the relationship with Russia, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the situation in Belarus and our partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean, that by accident happens to be on the 12th of October, which is the day in which Cristobal Colon discovered America. But this is just by accident.

In any case, we have to pay more attention to what is happening in Latin America, who is paying a very high toll due to the coronavirus and being and coming to be in a deep economic crisis.

We are going to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh in particular and to see how we can support the ceasefire. We support the negotiations on the auspices of the OSCE Minsk group.

On Russia, we are going to talk about our bilateral relations and also about the Russian behaviour and our common response to the Navalny case.

The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is going on. We are going to see and to listen to the explanations of our Special Representative, Mr [Miroslav] Lajčák, who will be here today with us.

On Belarus, we will discuss the follow up of the decision on sanctions taken by the European Council and the future forms of diplomatic engagement with Minsk and adopt the Council conclusions.

Well, this is more or less what we are going to talk about. We have had a breakfast with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia [Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud] to talk about the broader Middle East issues.

There are many other things in which [Foreign Affairs] Ministers will draw the attention of the Council, also about the Turkish drilling activities in the Mediterranean, especially around Cyprus, but also it seems so around Greece.

It is our schedule for today.

Thank you.