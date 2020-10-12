Open news feed Close news feed
Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On the margins of his official visit to Moscow, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

