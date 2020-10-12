-
The adversary re-started shootings couple with artillery fire in the morning
Stepanakert again being shelled
The enemy is now intensively shelling the southern front - Shushan Stepanyan
Zinuzh Media's shots from Hadrut
Even on October 11, when a ceasefire was already declared, Azerbaijan targeted an ambulance transporting the wounded. Minister of Health
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Armenia to visit Russian Federation with official visit
The Azerbaijani Side Has Killed At Least Five Civilians since the Ceasefire Came into Force
Nagorno-Karabakh: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union
Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia to the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey
$1,000,000 from Hilda Diruhi Burmaian
Chavushoglu calls Lavrov
If Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime and launches offensive actions, then the Defense Army’s response will be disproportionate se
ATTENTION. Fake Twitter page created in name of Shushan Stepanyan
Our female heroines are a subject of another pride - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Serj Tankian applies to people of Israel
The announced $ 30.5 million is still a promise - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director
Russian rock singer Yulia Chicherina on front line with defenders of Artsakh
Today is the day of Erebuni-Yerevan, but the festive events, of course, have been postponed - Yerevan Mayor
New losses of enemy presented
Devine Liturgy
715 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Press conference of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan
Kim Kardashian donates $ 1 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
Car protest rally by Armenians in Montreal
Another evidence about mercenaries fighting on side of Azerbaijan - video from Zinuzh media
Demonstration and car protest rally by Armenian community in New York City
The Artsakh Ombudsman Published the Second Interim Report on the Azerbaijani Atrocities Against Artsakh Population
Martuni and Shushi and various large rural communities of Artsakh are being shelled at this moment. Spokesperson of President Vahram Poghosyan
Azerbaijan continued attacking․ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia
Further proof that Syrian mercenaries are fighting against Armenians in Artsakh