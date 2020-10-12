The adversary re-started shootings couple with artillery fire in the morning

Stepanakert again being shelled

The enemy is now intensively shelling the southern front - Shushan Stepanyan

Zinuzh Media's shots from Hadrut

Even on October 11, when a ceasefire was already declared, Azerbaijan targeted an ambulance transporting the wounded. Minister of Health

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Armenia to visit Russian Federation with official visit

The Azerbaijani Side Has Killed At Least Five Civilians since the Ceasefire Came into Force

Nagorno-Karabakh: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia to the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey

$1,000,000 from Hilda Diruhi Burmaian

Chavushoglu calls Lavrov

If Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime and launches offensive actions, then the Defense Army’s response will be disproportionate se

ATTENTION. Fake Twitter page created in name of Shushan Stepanyan

Our female heroines are a subject of another pride - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Serj Tankian applies to people of Israel

The announced $ 30.5 million is still a promise - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director

Russian rock singer Yulia Chicherina on front line with defenders of Artsakh

Today is the day of Erebuni-Yerevan, but the festive events, of course, have been postponed - Yerevan Mayor

New losses of enemy presented

LIVE. Devine Liturgy

715 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

Press conference of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan

Kim Kardashian donates $ 1 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Car protest rally by Armenians in Montreal

Another evidence about mercenaries fighting on side of Azerbaijan - video from Zinuzh media

Demonstration and car protest rally by Armenian community in New York City

The Artsakh Ombudsman Published the Second Interim Report on the Azerbaijani Atrocities Against Artsakh Population

Martuni and Shushi and various large rural communities of Artsakh are being shelled at this moment. Spokesperson of President Vahram Poghosyan

Azerbaijan continued attacking․ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia