The Azerbaijani Side Has Killed At Least Five Civilians since the Ceasefire Came into Force

Within the frames of the fact-finding mission, launched by the Office of Human Rights Ombudsman, it was revealed that on October 10 at 12:00, after the ceasefire came into force, at least 5 civilians have been killed by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

In particular, on the afternoon of October 10, members of a subversive group that invaded the city of Hadrut killed at least four civilians - Misha Movsisyan (with disabilities), his mother Anahit Movsisyan, Nver Grigoryan and Artyom Mirzoyan. There are preliminary data that there are other victims among the civilians in Hadrut. The circumstances are still being clarified.

During the last night and at the end of the day, the Azerbaijani armed forces struck the residential areas of Stepanakert, Martuni, Shushi and other settlements. As a result, 75-year-old Pargev Saghyan was killed under the rubble of his house in Martini town, and a 65-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Shosh.

As a result of the Azerbaijani missile strikes, houses and infrastructure in different settlements were significantly damaged. During a visit to the site of one of the damaged houses in Stepanakert, the Ombudsman found the remains of a “Smerch” cluster missile banned by international humanitarian law, which is regularly and widely used by Azerbaijan.

We remind that at the evening of October 10, the Human Rights Ombudsman released the second interim report on the Azerbaijani atrocities against Artsakh population, the content of which can be found at the following link:

https://artsakhombuds.am/en/ document/735