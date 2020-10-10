The subvversive group which entered Hadrut town on the morning killed 2 civilians at their home

Today the Staff of the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh got concrete information that the subvversive group which entered Hadrut town on the morning killed 2 civilians at their home – the mother and her son with disability. We are making efforts to gather more information and will publish them tomorrow.

Critically condemning the continuous severe attrocities of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the Artsakh population, I demand from the international community to to give proper reaction to this cruel crime and to pursue punishing those criminals.