Azerbaijani armed forces holding city of Hadrut under fire

Azerbaijani units launch assault in direction of area called "Karakhambeyli" at 12:05

Enemy trying to change situation until ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes

Azerbaijanis launch drone strike in direction of rural community of Yeritsvank

Artsakh President’s press conference delayed

Armenians holding rally in Paris in support of Artsakh

Minister of Education and Science of Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan addresses letter to Director General of UNESCO

Artsrun Hovhannisyan presents current situation on front line

President of Azerbaijan ready to return to peace talks on Karabakh issue

Protectors of Armenian mountains - video of Ministry of Defense from Karvachar

Thank you to the President of Russia Putin for organizing it - President Armen Sarkissian’s interview to Bloomberg

Aliyev admits presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan

Vladimir Putin discusses situation in South Caucasus with permanent members of Security Council

Dan Bilzerian expresses his support for Armenian soldiers

Turkey creating ‘another Syria in Caucasus - Armenia president

How EEU guests are greeted

Nikol Pashinyan, Mikhail Mishustin meet in Yerevan

Armenians protesting in Buenos Aires

We stand behind our soldiers - Wrestling Federation of Armenia

Large amount of vehicles transporting enemy equipment and soldiers destroyed

Nikol Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Hayastan all Armenian Fund continues the global mobilization of resources in support of the Homeland

PM attends opening session of EAEU Intergovernmental Council meeting

Our people are consolidated as never before with the firm resolve to stand up to the last in defending our freedom and independence - PM

New measures of administrative responsibility established within framework of martial law

Targeting cultural heritage sites is strictly prohibited by number of international conventions - Ministry of Education and Science

Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their foreign ministers' participation in the discussion to be held on October 9 in Moscow

Azerbaijani attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia continue in parallel with an immense volume of hate speech against ethnic Armenians

26 servicemen killed in ongoing Azeri attacks