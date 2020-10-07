A A Video Ոստիկանության զորքերը հայրենիքի պաշտպանի կողքին է (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The enemy military units lost control of the situation out of panic and shot at each other - Spokesman of Artsakh President Unfortunately, there is a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days - Tigran Avinyan Our soldiers are waging a heroic fight for every inch of our land - Arayik Harutyunyan All proceeds from "Honor and Right" exhibition to be donated to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund