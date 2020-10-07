-
Our soldiers are waging a heroic fight for every inch of our land - Arayik Harutyunyan
Our position is clear: the fighting must stop։ Josep Borrell
Ministry of Education and Science temporarily suspends tenders
War would end on unfavorable terms for Aliyev and Erdogan - MP
Unfortunately, there is a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days - Tigran Avinyan
LIVE. Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Yeghishe Kirakosyan
The enemy military units lost control of the situation out of panic and shot at each other - Spokesman of Artsakh President
«The onslaught has resulted in taking back hill Varangatagh (Lulasaz) and six enemy killed in action»
Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's losses as of 21:00 on October 6
If the Caucasus becomes a place like Syria, then God help everybody: Europe, Central Asia, everybody - Interview of the President of the Republic of Armenia
Mercenaries and members of terror groups involved in military attacks from Azerbaijan against Armenian population
Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more KIAs
In Absheron, they do not like bad news, nor can the sultan be bothered with bad news - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
During the night the enemy has attempted to advance and consolidate in the southeast direction (off Jebrail)
The response of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson to the question regarding the statement of the Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh
Azerbaijan's claim that the Armenian units attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie
LIVE. Artsrun Hovhannisyan's briefing on situation on line of contact
Court’s decision on request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey
Courses that cannot be carried out remotely to be suspended
There is no decision to close schools in Armenia - Minister denies spread misinformation
Tehran threatens to take tough steps against parties of Karabakh conflict
Large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized - Vahram Poghosyan
The enemy started shelling Stepanakert - Shushan Stepanyan
LIVE. Announcements time in National Assembly
Azerbaijani forces launch new massive attack on Artsakh
Robert Kocharyan meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia
Karo Paylan is not alone - Collection of signatures in Turkey in defense of Armenian MP
State Revenue Committee to provide transportation