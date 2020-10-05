Հայրենիքի պաշտպանության առաջնագծում (video)

-
21 new servicemen killed in action amid Azerbaijani offensives
The United States needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful populations – PM Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to The New York Times
President of the Republic of Artsakh has been at the forefront again since early morning - spokesman
Military leadership of Azerbaijan is shouting loudly about civilian objects to cover up its own vandalism - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Former football player of "Alashkert-2" dies
Long queues in front of Blood Bank show that each of us wants to be useful
Volunteer unit of penitentiary service leaves for front
Statement by MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh was disseminated in OSCE
L.A stands with the people of Armenia - Los Angeles Mayor
Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Founders to Donate $1 Million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund
Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Haykak Arshamyan
Situation in penitentiaries in Armenia in conditions of COVID-19 epidemic
More than $140,000 raised by Armenian community of Cleveland in one day
Dallas Armenians stage demonstrations in support of Nagorno Karabakh
Firefights of various intensity which started overnight continue - Shushan Stepanyan
Statement by the MFA of the Republic of Armenia on disinformation of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan
And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population
Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation
This is another result of yet another desperate claim of the Azerbaijani side
Losses of Azerbaijan as of October 4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC condemns attacks causing civilian deaths and injuries
If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna - Nikol Pashinyan
More persistent battles are taking place in the north-south directions - Defense Army
Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh
Armenian community of San Francisco stage rally and candlelight vigil
Defense Army will not target the adversary military facilities located in Talyshstan and Lezgistan - Artsakh President
BBC makes report on current situation in Stepanakert
Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
Gold medals to be awarded to schools of heroes