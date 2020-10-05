A A
Military leadership of Azerbaijan is shouting loudly about civilian objects to cover up its own vandalism - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Ministry of Defense representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan writes on his Facebook page.
"The military leadership of Azerbaijan is shouting loudly about civilian objects to cover up its own vandalism. Six days after your shelling of Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut and other settlements, the President of Artsakh clearly stated that we will hit military targets that may be close to civilian objects.
But you don't care about your residents. And you are obviously doing all this to prepare the ground for provocations."