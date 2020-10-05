A A
Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President
Spokesman for the President of the Artsakh Republic Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page the following:
"The enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles. The Defense Army’s response will not come late. However, unlike the terrorist authorities in Baku, we are only targeting military facilities of permanent deployment in large cities, and not the civilian population. We are again calling on the peaceful population of those cities to immediately leave their settlements in order to avoid possible casualties."