Situation in penitentiaries in Armenia in conditions of COVID-19 epidemic
Before the start of hostilities, the Helsinki Committee of Armenia prepared and published a report entitled "The Situation in Penitentiaries in Armenia in the Conditions of the COVID-19 Epidemic."
The Government of the Republic of Armenia, taking into account the cases of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Republic of Armenia made a decision to declare a state of emergency in the Republic of Armenia on March 16, 2020. The decision imposed restrictions on individual institutions, in particular penitentiaries and detention facilities.
The "Observer Thematic" presents the report "Situation in Penitentiaries of Armenia in the Conditions of the COVID-19 Epidemic."