Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

ԱԱԾ․ լրտեսություն կատարելու կասկածանքով բերման ենթարկվել օտարերկրյա քաղաքացիներ (video)

Հայաստանի Հանրապետության տարածքում լրտեսություն կատարելու կասկածանքով ՀՀ ազգային անվտանգության ծառայություն են բերման ենթարկվել օտարերկրյա քաղաքացիներ

Armenian / Russian