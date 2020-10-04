Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC condemns attacks causing civilian deaths and injuries

Geneva (ICRC) – As the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates, a surge in attacks using heavy explosive weaponry on populated areas is taking a deadly toll on civilians, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

"The ICRC strongly condemns the reported indiscriminate shelling and other alleged unlawful attacks using explosive weaponry in cities, towns and other populated areas, in which civilians are losing their lives and suffering terrible injuries, including life-changing ones,” said Martin Schüepp, ICRC Eurasia regional director in Geneva.

“All feasible measures must be taken to protect and spare civilians and civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and markets. Water supply for civilians must also be protected. These are obligations under international humanitarian law,” Schüepp continued.

Fighting across the region has reportedly killed and injured scores of civilians on both sides of the line of contact since September 27. In recent days, there has been an increase in the use of heavy and explosive weaponry in populated areas.

Hundreds of homes and key infrastructure like hospitals and schools have been destroyed or damaged by heavy artillery fire and by airborne attacks including missiles. Other infrastructure such as roads, electricity, gas and communication networks have also been damaged. Families are on the move looking for safe shelter, while others have retreated underground to unheated basements sheltering day and night from violence.

The use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area against military targets in populated areas may violate international humanitarian law, which prohibits indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks. The ICRC considers that explosive weapons with a wide impact area should be avoided in populated areas, unless sufficient mitigation measures are taken to limit their wide area effects and the consequent risk of civilian harm.