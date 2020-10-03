Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations

Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory

Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster

Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border

A segment from PM Nikol Pashinyan's interview to France 24

2 enemy planes hit on front line of Defense Army

Fierce battles took place at night - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia

Viva-MTS: AMD 0/minute in Artsakh

Macron offers conflicting sides new method for restoring peaceful negotiations – Reuters

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the Joint Call of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairing Countries

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Azerbaijani forces resume strikes against Artsakh’s capital,

Pashinyan and Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Human Rights Ombudsman Strongly Condems the Targeting of Humanitarian Institution by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijanis started creating fake news pages on various social media

5 enemy planes and 3 helicopters damaged

10 wounded humanitarian service employees from attacks by Azerbaijan to Stepanakert

We had 54 victims - Deputy Commander of Defense Army

Artsakh Air Defense units again shoot down Azeri warplane and UAV

Mike Pompeo calls on foreign forces to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Appeal of the Artsakh National Assembly to Ethnic Minorities of Azerbaijan

Today a total of 7 drones were destroyed in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the Involvement by Azerbaijan and Turkey of Foreign Fighters and Mercenaries in the A

Armenian people are also protecting the international security - Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus with initiative of Belarusian side

24news.am website journalist injured in Martuni