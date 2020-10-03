Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border

ersistent and fierce battles are underway in the northern and southern directions of the Artsakh border, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani side has started an attack, concentrating major forces in these two wings.

The Armenian units are repelling the adversary’s attacks, causing major losses.

In his turn the defense ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that fierce battles were carried out at night. “The adversary has included new forces to the battle. The Armenian side is showing a heroic resistance”, he said.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the battles of different intensity continued in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone at night. At the moment fierce battles are underway in the northern and southern directions of the frontline where the Azerbaijani side started an attack bringing new forces to the frontline. The Defense Army units show a heroic resistance, causing major losses to the adversary.

A while ago the Defense Army units shot down 3 more Azerbaijani warplanes at the southern direction.