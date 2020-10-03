A A
Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia
Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia
Location: Armenia
Event: Military confrontations have been reported in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia urges U.S. citizens to avoid travel south of Yerevan, east of Lake Sevan, and east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province. Do not travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The U.S. Embassy has instructed Embassy employees and their family members not to travel to these areas due to the potential for armed conflict.
The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed.