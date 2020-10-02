Open news feed Close news feed
Ստեփանակերտի շենքերից մեկը ավերակ է դարձել րոպեներ առաջ (video)

Ստեփանակերտի շենքերից մեկը ավերակ է դարձել րոպեներ առաջ։ Ջարդած ապակիներ, դռներ։

Բակում հրթիռակոծված մեքենաներ։ Ստեփանակետում չեն բացառում նոր հարձակում։

