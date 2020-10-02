A A
10 wounded humanitarian service employees from attacks by Azerbaijan to Stepanakert (video)
Armen Narimanyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Emergency Situations Ministry, says that the enemy insults not only civilians but also the humanitarian organizations.
"While the opponent does not take this into account, that if we have wounded people on the battlefield even from the enemy's side, we must help, because we are the rescuers."
It should be noted that there are 10 wounded from the attacks by Azerbaijan to Stepanakert, and all of them were humanitarian service employees.