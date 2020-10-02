Open news feed Close news feed
Թուրքիան իր գործողություններով չպետք է ապակայունացնի ողջ տարածաշրջանը․ նախագահի հարցազրույցը (video)

նախագահ Արմեն Սարգսյանի հարցազրույցը «Ալ Ջազիրա» հեռուստաընկերության «Հատուկ հարցազրույց» ծրագրին.

Armenian / Russian