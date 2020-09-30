Ministry of Emergency Situations provides humanitarian aid to Artsakh (video)
Boxes with different ingridients were prepared by the residents of Yerevan to be sent to Artsakh.
They are transferred to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia through the municipalities and marzpetarans of the administrative districts, as the Ministry of Emergency Situations is the authorized body coordinating the implementation of humanitarian response actions. A working group has been set up on the instructions of Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan. The received aid is sorted and grouped, after which the relevant subdivisions are going to hand over the cargo to our compatriots in Artsakh. The coordinator of the humanitarian response of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Deputy Director of the Emergency Situations Ministry, Colonel Armen Grigoryan will personally deliver the collected cargo.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to ask and urge those who wish to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the Artsakh Republic to act in a coordinated manner, by contacting the local self-government bodies and the latter with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, so that the process is on point.