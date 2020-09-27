A A
Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell
On 27 September 2020, fighting erupted along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, regrettably causing military and civilian casualties.
The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and for strict observance of the ceasefire.
The return to negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions, is needed urgently.