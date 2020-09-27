Արցախում վիճակը վերջին ժամերին․ ճեպազրույց Սամվել Բաբայանի հետ (video)

-
Armenia declares martial law, mobilization
All educational institutions closed in Artsakh for indefinite period
Ministry of Defense of Armenia issues statement
Azerbaijan's Large-scale Attack on Artsakh Settlements Has Resulted in Civilian Casualties and Destructions. Human Rights Defender
The opponent suffered human losses, as well as lost technical equipment, in particular, three tanks
Statement by the MFA of Armenia
Ceasefire violated by enemy about 330 times
Gagik Tsarukyan at National Security Service building
Gagik Tsarukyan arrested
4th "Armenia" International Festival introduces famous artists to music lovers
Statement by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the general debate of the 75th session of the General Assembly
Violations registered in regions, but not in capital city
Fine to be subjected instead of suspension in case of violations
Armenia successfully passes test
Aliev again reproduced the repeatedly refuted speculations of the Azerbaijani side
Tbilisi TV tower illuminated in colors of flag of Armenia
While painting the hero of the April war, I did not notice what was happening next to me - painter
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s interview to the “Sky News Arabic”
Lady Gaga's new video with Parajanov motives
In Cooperation with Galaxy Group of Companies, Newmag publishes Yuval Noah Harari’s second book in Armenian
Employment contract with director of Yolyan Hematology Center extended
Arsen Julfalakyan no longer MP
Armenia not only country where masks are mandatory for schoolchildren
Arayik Harutyunyan visits Askeran regional center
Receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region
Adventure tourism already available in Shirak
41 doctors from Center for Pediatric Cancer and Blood Diseases submit application for dismissal - Open letter to Pashinyan
Children from 3 villages do not go to school
I'm back at work - Tatevik Revazian posts photos from workplace with her little daughter
Salaries of isolation organizers were 150-350 thousand dram - Ministry