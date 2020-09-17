Բողոքի ակցիաներ կառավարության դիմաց (video)

In Cooperation with Galaxy Group of Companies, Newmag publishes Yuval Noah Harari’s second book in Armenian

Employment contract with director of Yolyan Hematology Center extended

Arsen Julfalakyan no longer MP

Armenia not only country where masks are mandatory for schoolchildren

Google Ad

Arayik Harutyunyan visits Askeran regional center

Receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region

Adventure tourism already available in Shirak

41 doctors from Center for Pediatric Cancer and Blood Diseases submit application for dismissal - Open letter to Pashinyan

Children from 3 villages do not go to school

I'm back at work - Tatevik Revazian posts photos from workplace with her little daughter

Salaries of isolation organizers were 150-350 thousand dram - Ministry

Armenian Championship games to be open for football fans

Verishen settlement of Goris community to have drinking water

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

One more World Cup canceled because of coronavirus

The best type of vacation in the world - Armen Sarkissian

Google Ad

Ways of personal protectiveness, cases and procedures approved

"HAY-AT JAZZ" festival being held in Gyumri

Fioletovo-Dilijan highway to be closed

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to be the highest rated player in FIFA 21

Police detain members of "Non-credit robbery" initiative in front of Prime Minister's private house

Number of people infected with coronavirus in Gyumri decreasing

Activities of 5266 organizations terminated

Handicraft complex to be built instead of 80 apartments

Serzh Sargsyan passes coronavirus test

50,000 books donated to schoolchildren - Ministry of Education and Science

Regional conflicts don’t have a solution by force, and Armenia considers them unacceptable - Davit Tonoyan

Academic calendar of 2020-2021 defined

If you sell a painting, it becomes your job, and if you donate it, it becomes a hobby - painter