Receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region (video)

Interview of FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Egyptian “Nile TV” (main points)

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. ''Armenia and Egypt have a very deep and rich bilateral agenda. We also have important platforms of dialogue and cooperation & we share many important common positions on many issues of the regional and international agenda. We have to address the various challenges that concern our nations, our regions. One of the most important things we share is the very strong commitment to peace, security and stability in our respective regions and in this respect we share a lot in common''.

• In the South Caucasus, we have our own set of security challenges. We have the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which our priority focus is on the very existential physical security of our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. And here we are involved in negotiations, not easy ones, we insist that the conflict can be resolved strictly through peaceful means, we insist that it has to be a compromise-based solution, and it cannot be a solution which is not based on a balance of position, a balance of interest. We are committed to work towards peace and security, towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. "There was an attempted aggression against Armenia across the Armenian-Azerbaijanian border; it was a serious challenge to the peace process and to the stability in the region. All the countries in the world have been very careful not to stir further escalation apart from Turkey, which has taken a very one-sided approach. We've seen military elements of the military presence of Turkey in Azerbaijan, receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region. So we cannot be indifferent to this policy of destabilization and aggressive policy, which is not welcomed.

▪️Religious dialogue, mutual respect, living together, dialogue of civilizations represent an important part of our bilateral agenda with Egypt. In our foreign policy this is one of the priorities of our foreign policy to promote tolerance, to promote protection of minorities, to protect religious dialogue and mutual respect.