Adventure tourism already available in Shirak (video)
The new property, which will boost active tourism in the region, was provided as part of a trilateral partnership with the Shirak Regional Administration and "Shirak is Our Home" NGO funded by the US Office of International Development's Support to Armenia Initiative. However, the property is still part of the work done. The areas of the region that will allow the use of this property have been prepared for the coming months.
Details are presented in the Tsayg TV video.