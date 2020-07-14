Ադրբեջանական «Elbit Hermes 900» ԱԹՍ-ի խոցումը․ՊՆ (video)

-
Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia invited to Armenian MFA
Interval between metro trains to be 8.5-9 minutes.
The night was relatively calm - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
US State Department Spokesman makes statement on recent Armenian-Azerbaijani clashesGoogle Ad
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on exchanges of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Schiff Statement on Azerbaijani Ceasefire Violations on Armenian Border
EU urges both sides to stop armed confrontation
Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight to be operated on July 14
Azerbaijani military fires seven mortar shells at Armenian town of Chinari - spokesperson
Anna Hakobyan urges the Azerbaijani women and mothers to call on their country’s military-political leadership to suspend the military operations
Enemy continues to shell in direction of Armenian positions in morning
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The statement of the Armenian Human Rights Defender on Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling towards the Armenian Tavush Region
"Noah" wins Armenian Cup for first time
Karen Vardanyan's funeral date announcedGoogle Ad
Bomb installed at head office of Adjarabet.am
Armen Harutyunyan dismissed according to his own application
Germany to send group of medical workers to Armenia
Armen Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council
Decision to make maximum speed to 60 km/h can be changed if it does not work
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores new goal
European Court refuses urgent measure in case concerning constitutional reform in Armenia
291 Russian citizens return to Russia from Armenia
31 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik
Aliyev should blame only himself for failure of NK conflict settlement - Mane Gevorgyan
4,600,000 drams collected within the framework of the "Together for Children" charity concert
12 new deaths registered because of coronavirus
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group
Lawyer Norayr Norikyan infected with coronavirus