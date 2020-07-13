EU urges both sides to stop armed confrontation
The European Union calls for a ceasefire amid escalating tensions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.
The statement of the EU External Actions spokesperson runs as follows:
"On 12-13 July 2020, both Armenia and Azerbaijan reported a serious incident at their bilateral border, involving the use of heavy weapons. It has sadly led to the loss of lives.
The EU urges both sides to stop the armed confrontation, refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation. In this context, both sides should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. This serious ceasefire violation highlights the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow.
The EU calls on the sides to strictly respect the ceasefire, devote energy and resources to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, meaningfully re-engage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and prepare their populations for peace."