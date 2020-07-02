A A
New source of coronavirus in Artsakh
According to the information received from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, a new source of coronavirus infection has been found in Stepanakert, which is connected with the incident that took place in Shushi yesterday. Thus, as of July 2, 6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Necessary work is being done to find out the scope of contact between people infected with coronavirus. 70 people are isolated, the actual disease is overcome by 24 citizens.
Their health condition is assessed as satisfactory.
The total number of tests conducted is 1982.