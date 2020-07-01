Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

Վերջին անգամ այստեղ շինաշխատանքներ են իրականացվել 1990-ականներին: (video)

Հիմնանորոգվում է Շորժա-Վարդենիս միջպետական նշանակության ճանապարհը: Վերջին անգամ այստեղ շինաշխատանքներ են իրականացվել 1990-ականներին:

Երկարությունը՝ 20 կիլոմետր
Արժեքը՝ 1,8 միլիարդ դրամ

Armenian / Russian