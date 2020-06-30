Open news feed Close news feed
Կորոնավիրուսից ապաքինվող Դավիթ Դավթյան (video)

Այս հիվանդությանը պետք է շատ լուրջ վերաբերվել: Ցանկացած մարդ պետք է մտածի, որ ինքը հիվանդ է և դիմացինին վնաս չպատճառի. կորոնավիրուսից ապաքինվող Դավիթ Դավթյան

Armenian / Russian