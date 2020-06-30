A A
Patient receiving treatment for coronavirus at Artashat Medical Center jumps out of hospital window
A 65-year-old patient receiving treatment for coronavirus at Artashat Medical Center jumped out of a hospital window. Spokeswoman for the Minister of Health Alina Nikoghosyan announced this on her Facebook page.
The incident was immediately reported to law enforcement. The latter had been hospitalized on June 29.
The patient was immediately taken to St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center. Necessary examinations are performed. He is under medical supervision and is in critical condition.