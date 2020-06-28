3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Only graduate of Barekamavan

Number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia exceeds 24,000

To live well or to live in live - Mikayel Minasyan posts video again

Armenian Genocide memorial complex after yesterday's fire

Ararat Mirzoyan meets with acting President of Constitutional Court Ashot Khachatryan

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic

How to protect the data of those infected with the coronavirus from Azerbaijani hackers

Naira Zohrabyan posts her results of coronavirus test

Painting of Gyumri TV tower to be carried out

Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes in October

12 new deaths of coronavirus and 1013 recovered cases registered

21006 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on occasion of his birthday

We need to triple, quadruple, quadruple vigilance - Nikol Pashinyan

Scientists explain about wearing masks

Google Ad

Today is birthday of President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian

Republican party is in favor at this stage

Young people thank medical staff with flash mob in Alaverdi

Famous tennis players infected with coronavirus

One more hospital in fight against coronavirus. Situation in Shirak region is tense

Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic

Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted on June 28

President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

City is left without greenery, trees are left without water

Public awareness campaign being conducted throughout Armenia

Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic

If there is a vaccine against coronavirus, what percentage of Armenians will be vaccinated? - research done by Breavis