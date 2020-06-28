A A
3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh
According to the Ministry of Health of Artsakh, 3 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed. The infected citizens living in Sushi are members of the same family and were previously isolated as contact centers of the previously registered coronavirus cases.
Thus, new 118 coronavirus cases has been registered so far, 87 of whom have already overcome the disease. The health condition of other infected citizens is assessed as satisfactory. At the moment, 55 people are isolated, a total of 1921 tests have been performed.