Անակնկալ ստուգայցեր Ավան վարչական շրջանում (video)

ՀՀ առողջապահական եւ աշխատանքի տեսչական մարմնի աշխատակիցները անակնկալ ստուգայցեր են անցկացրել Ավան վարչական շրջանում։

Armenian / Russian